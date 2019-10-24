FTB Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

