FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 84,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last three months.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

