FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.