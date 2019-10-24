FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,449 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

