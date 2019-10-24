FSI Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FSI Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 670,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

SBNY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.07. 18,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

