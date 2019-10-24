Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.88 ($67.30).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €43.39 ($50.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,238 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.34.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

