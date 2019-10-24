Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €89.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €89.95 ($104.59) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.98% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.71 ($91.52).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €58.80 ($68.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.13 and a 200-day moving average of €66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

