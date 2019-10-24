FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 51,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,835. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

