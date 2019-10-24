Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

10/24/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $11.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/8/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

9/20/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,776,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

