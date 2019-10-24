Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.54

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and traded as low as $61.30. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 448,679 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

