Foundry Partners LLC Sells 254,395 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254,395 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 5,087,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,394,874. The stock has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.