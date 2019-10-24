Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 11,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

