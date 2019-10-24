Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $141.58. 846,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,332. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.