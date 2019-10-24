Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,322 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 4,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,949. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

