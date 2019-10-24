Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 80,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,462. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

