Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. 119,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

