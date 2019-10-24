Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.759355-5.814206 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.63 EPS.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 2,674,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.