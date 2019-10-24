Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. Fortive also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.42-3.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,350. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

