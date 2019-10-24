FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $3.32 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.20. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $165.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.