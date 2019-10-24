FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,929. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

