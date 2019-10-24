FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,265 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 882,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,992,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

