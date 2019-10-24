Focused Investors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 6.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $144,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

