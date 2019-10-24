FOAM Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, FOAM has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $23,860.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,472,579 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.