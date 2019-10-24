FNB Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.01 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $7.01 million and $7.15 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00222331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.01314955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00093382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,435,318 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

