Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

