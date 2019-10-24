FLIR Systems (FLIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

