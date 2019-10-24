Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,512 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,530. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

