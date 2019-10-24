Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

FISV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.35. 13,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $15,486,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

