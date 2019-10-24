Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

