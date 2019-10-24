Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $225.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,727. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

