FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 178,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. FirstService has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

