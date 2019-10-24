FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. FirstCash updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $85.17. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

