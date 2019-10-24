First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.53% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

