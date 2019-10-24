First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12,510.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,792,000 after buying an additional 1,396,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,630,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 394,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 312,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FVC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.