First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. First Solar updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 1,801,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,933. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

