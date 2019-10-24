First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Lifted by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 2.8% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,021 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $101,370,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $26,893,000.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. 31,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,449. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

