First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.88.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5409819 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

