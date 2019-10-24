First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

