First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

