Financial Advantage Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.