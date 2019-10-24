Financial Advantage Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.02. 5,742,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

