Financial Advantage Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7,278.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.