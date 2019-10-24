Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.23.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 453,840 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.