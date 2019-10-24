Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.