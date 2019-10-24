Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Trims Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,135,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,966,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.