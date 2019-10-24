Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 139 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after acquiring an additional 61,072 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.