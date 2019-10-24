Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 1,011 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 85,784 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 487,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,466. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.