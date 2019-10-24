Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,214,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 1,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,025. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

