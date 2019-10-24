Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Receives $30.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:FII traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 549,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 45.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

