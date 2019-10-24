FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FBK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 30,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 129.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

